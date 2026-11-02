Adelaide Strikers sign Haris Rauf for BBL 2026-27: Key stats
What's the story
Adelaide Strikers have announced the signing of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf for the 2026-27 season of the Big Bash League (BBL). The franchise's coach Tim Paine expressed his excitement over Rauf's addition, calling him a "proven match-winner" with a track record in international cricket and franchise competitions worldwide. Paine emphasized that fans will love watching Rauf bowl at Adelaide Oval, given his speed and game-changing abilities.
Career highlight
Rauf has played 5 seasons in the BBL
Rauf has played five seasons in the BBL, all with Melbourne Stars since 2019-20.
Last season, he was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 innings.
Overall, he has played 33 matches for the Stars and taken 56 wickets at a stellar average of 16.48 (ER: 7.92).
Upon joining Adelaide Strikers, Rauf expressed his eagerness to start at Adelaide Oval, a venue he loves playing at, and contribute to the team's success in the finals and championship.
Venue history
Rauf's past performances at Adelaide Oval
Rauf has played only one ODI at the Adelaide Oval, where he took 5/29 against Australia in November 2024. The performance helped Pakistan win by nine wickets.
He also featured in a T20I match during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he managed to take one wicket for 21 runs against Bangladesh.
These past performances highlight his potential impact on the upcoming BBL season with Strikers.
Stats
Here are his T20 stats
Rauf, who made his T20 debut in 2018, currently owns 383 wickets across 283 matches in the T20 format, as per Cricinfo.
The veteran averages 22.25, and his economy rate is 8.48.
The tally includes 11 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, which came in the 2019-20 BBL edition.
133 of his scalps have come in 94 T20Is for Pakistan with his economy being 8.38.