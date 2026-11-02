Adelaide Strikers sign Haris Rauf for BBL 2026-27: Key stats 

Rauf has played five seasons in the BBL, all with Melbourne Stars since 2019-20.

Last season, he was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 innings.

Overall, he has played 33 matches for the Stars and taken 56 wickets at a stellar average of 16.48 (ER: 7.92).

Upon joining Adelaide Strikers, Rauf expressed his eagerness to start at Adelaide Oval, a venue he loves playing at, and contribute to the team's success in the finals and championship.