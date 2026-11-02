Supermarket freezers hit 50°C as cyberattack spreads across Europe

Delhaize, one of Belgium's largest supermarket chains, has confirmed a "computer incident" at 40 of its stores.

The Hoeilaart branch in the Flemish Braband province in Flanders reported a loss of €100,000 worth of produce due to the attack.

Carrefour, another French-owned supermarket chain, said 15 of its Belgian stores were affected by the incident but measures have been taken to keep all shops operational.