IPL 2027 retention deadline pushed to November 17: Details here
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has extended the deadline for teams to finalize their retention and release lists for the upcoming IPL 2027 auction. The new date is November 17, two days later than the original deadline of November 15. The change comes ahead of a mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Goa. Here are further details.
Auction strategy
Extended deadline for franchises
The extended deadline gives franchises more time to strategize their player retention and release decisions.
After finalizing these lists, the IPL will provide the teams with a registered pool of players to choose from.
This will be done in the week leading up to the auction, along with details about the order of sets.
Trade updates
Two player trades confirmed ahead of mini-auction
Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, two player trades have already been confirmed.
Delhi Capitals has reclaimed their former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
The Capitals also traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad for leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari.
As for the IPL 2027 season dates, they are yet to be finalized by the league organizers.
Media rights
IPL mega auction set for 2028 season
The upcoming mini-auction marks the end of IPL's current cycle, with a mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2028 season.
This mega auction will kick-start IPL's next media rights cycle, although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the tender.
In 2022, IPL had sold its media rights for a whopping sum of ₹48,390.5 crore ($6.2 billion approx.), making it one of the most valuable sports leagues globally.