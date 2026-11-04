Champions League 2026-27: Bayern Munich down Atletico Madrid 2-0

The match, played in Madrid, saw Bayern's teenage sensation Karl break the deadlock shortly after half-time. Despite a tough first half, Karl redeemed himself with a clever finish nine minutes into the second period.

Laimer beat Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak to see the ball rifle into the top of the net.

The goal came after Kane, on his first European outing since winning the Ballon d'Or, found Laimer in space.

Despite missing a couple of chances to score himself, Kane played a key role in Bayern's victory against last season's semi-finalists.