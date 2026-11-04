Champions League 2026-27: Bayern Munich down Atletico Madrid 2-0
What's the story
Bayern Munich continued their unbeaten streak in the UEFA Champions League this season with a convincing 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Lennart Karl scored Bayern's opening goal in the 54th minute. Konrad Laimer extended Bayern's lead with a powerful shot in the 74th minute. Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane made the assist for Laimer. Here's more.
Match highlights
Laimer seals the deal for Bayern
The match, played in Madrid, saw Bayern's teenage sensation Karl break the deadlock shortly after half-time. Despite a tough first half, Karl redeemed himself with a clever finish nine minutes into the second period.
Laimer beat Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak to see the ball rifle into the top of the net.
The goal came after Kane, on his first European outing since winning the Ballon d'Or, found Laimer in space.
Despite missing a couple of chances to score himself, Kane played a key role in Bayern's victory against last season's semi-finalists.
Details
Match stats and points table
Bayern dominated the match with 58.5% possession as they also completed 571 passes.
Atletico completed 363 passes in comparison.
Atleitico had 27 touches in the opposition box whereas Bayern had 38.
Notably, Bayern managed 19 attempts with 5 shots on target. Atletico had nine shots with three of them being on target.
After 4 games this season, Bayern are 8th with 8 points on board. Atletico are placed 22nd with 4 points.