Raphinha, Lamine Yamal help Barcelona blank Aston Villa 3-0: Stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Camp Nou, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha shining for the club. The win in Matchweek 4 of the competition ended Unai Emery's side's three-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League. The match was especially significant for Villa manager Emery, who celebrated his 55th birthday and returned to his homeland. Here's more.
Match highlights
Barcelona take early lead in the 7th minute
Barcelona, known for their high-scoring games this season, took the lead in the seventh minute. Yamal scored his 13th goal of the season after Joao Gomes assisted him.
Despite Villa's good form with just one loss in their last nine games, they couldn't capitalize on their chances.
Jackson missed a chance to equalize when he was played through by Johan Manzambi, but Joan Garcia cleared it outside the penalty area.
Game changer
Raphinha scores 2 goals in the 2nd half
Raphinha scored a brace in the second half, extending Barcelona's lead and dashing Villa's hopes of a comeback.
His first goal came in the 52nd minute when his shot from inside the area took a big deflection and trickled into the net.
The second goal was an easy tap-in after Joao Cancelo delivered a perfectly-placed cross into the box.
Barcelona held on thereafter with the game being killed off.
Yamal
Yamal breaks Mbappe's record
As per Opta, Yamal surpassed Kylian Mbappe for the most Champions League goals scored by a player before turning 20 years old.
Yamal owns 14 goals with Mbappe scoring 13 at this phase. Erling Haaland is next with 10.
In the ongoing season, Yamal has bagged three goals and four assists from 4 Champions League matches.
Meanwhile, he has 13 goals in 15 matches across competitions in 2026-27.
Overall, the Spaniard has bagged 62 goals for Barcelona in 166 games.
Information
Raphinha races to 19 goals this season for Barcelona
Raphinha's brace means he now has 4 goals from three Champions League 2026-27 games. From 13 matches across competitions this season, he has scored 19 goals. Overall, the versatile player has bagged 94 goals in 190 appearances for the Spanish giants.
Details
Match stats and points table
Barcelona had 8 shots on target from 16 attempts. Villa managed just one shot on target from 9 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, Barcelona's 36 were more than Villa (27).
Barcelona also completed 552 passes and had 64.7% ball possession.
After 4 games, Barcelona are currently placed 2nd with nine points (W3 L1).
Meanwhile, 3rd-placed Villa too have nine points under their bag.