Rafael Camara to make F1 debut for Haas: Details here
What's the story
Ferrari junior and Formula 2 standings leader Rafael Camara will make his Formula 1 debut at the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The announcement was made by Haas, who also confirmed that Esteban Ocon will not be racing for them this season. Ocon was replaced by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend after announcing his departure from Haas at the end of this season.
Early debut
Pre-existing commitments lead to Camara's debut
Hirakawa finished 10th in his first race for Haas, scoring a point.
However, pre-existing commitments in the World Endurance Championship this weekend have paved the way for Camara to make his F1 debut earlier than planned at his home event.
The Brazilian driver has years of experience in junior formulae and has won titles in the Formula Regional European Championship and Formula 3.
Testing success
Ocon notified about not returning to race seat
Camara also impressed during a test with Haas's 2025 challenger in August.
Team Principal Ayao Komatsu said, "We have now notified Esteban Ocon that he will not return to a race seat with TGR Haas F1 Team this season."
He added that such decisions are never taken lightly but are in the best interests of the team moving forward.
Future plans
Komatsu expresses confidence in Camara's abilities
Komatsu further said, "Looking ahead, we've chosen Rafael Camara to drive alongside Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix."
He expressed confidence in Camara's abilities after his successful TPC outing in August and is looking forward to welcoming him into the team this weekend.
This marks a significant step for both Haas and Camara as they gear up for their first F1 race together.
Information
Ocon's numbers for Haas
Ocon joined Haas from Alpine and in his first season with the team in 2025-26, the 30-year-old finished 15th. He collected 38 points from 24 races. In F1 2026, Ocon owns 7 points from 19 races.
Twitter Post
Haas!
TGR Haas F1 Team can confirm that Esteban Ocon will no longer compete on its behalf in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.— TGR Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 3, 2026
Rafael Câmara will now partner Ollie Bearman in the team at the São Paulo Grand Prix.
Rafael will make his Formula 1 debut on home-soil this year… pic.twitter.com/erxpNlYp98