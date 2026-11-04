We don't need to save anyone's job, says Bruno Fernandes
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that the players do not have to "save anyone's job" after their stunning comeback win against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils staged a remarkable second-half revival, coming from two goals down to win 3-2 and end their nine-game winless run. Here's what the club captain said.
Story
Fernandes's story over the last few weeks
Fernandes, who had publicly criticized head coach Michael Carrick's tactics after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como, was benched for the next game against Bournemouth, which United lost 3-0.
However, he returned to the starting XI for a Premier League match against Chelsea in United's 2-0 defeat.
Versus Roma, Fernandes scored from a retaken penalty after missing the 1st chance.
It sparked an incredible revival to ease some of the pressure on Carrick.
Words
Fernandes on Carrick's job and the win
When asked if the result would save Carrick's job, Fernandes told Amazon Prime: "We don't need to save anyone's job."
He continued saying that the club and players needed this win after working hard.
"The club needed that win, the players needed that win. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation all together."
Backing
Fernandes on speculation about his relationship with Carrick
Fernandes also addressed the speculation about his relationship with Carrick.
"It's been tough, there's been a lot of speculation in the media. A lot of lies around many things that have happened between me and the manager, that we have cleared the air, then after that the manager took the decision to put me on the bench because I'm not performing," he said.
"Everyone thought that was a punishment for the words that I had. If it was, it was right. The manager is the one who makes the decisions."
Information
Fernandes on 'belief'
Fernandes said he believes in Carrick and everyone associated with the club. "It doesn't change the belief I have of the manager and the staff and every player in this club. It doesn't change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me."
3-2
Manchester United stun AS Roma 3-2 in Champions League
United staged a remarkable comeback to beat Roma at Old Trafford.
Matchweek 4 of the competition started on a sour note for the Red Devils as Matias Soule and Donyell Malan's penalty put them two goals down early on.
United made a comeback in the 2nd half with a goal from Fernandes and a brace from Matheus Cunha.
Hosts United sealed the contest 3-2 to end a nine-game winless run in all competitions.