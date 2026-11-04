We don't need to save anyone's job, says Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes, who had publicly criticized head coach Michael Carrick's tactics after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como, was benched for the next game against Bournemouth, which United lost 3-0.

However, he returned to the starting XI for a Premier League match against Chelsea in United's 2-0 defeat.

Versus Roma, Fernandes scored from a retaken penalty after missing the 1st chance.

It sparked an incredible revival to ease some of the pressure on Carrick.