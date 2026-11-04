Manchester United stun AS Roma 3-2 in Champions League: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash, Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback to beat AS Roma at Old Trafford. Matchweek 4 of the competition started on a sour note for the Red Devils as Matias Soule and Donyell Malan's penalty put them two goals down early on. United made a comeback in the 2nd half and sealed the contest 3-2 to end a nine-game winless run in all competitions.
Turning point
Matheus Cunha helps United complete comeback
Despite the early setback, United showed resilience.
Captain Bruno Fernandes kept his nerve to drive home a twice-taken penalty after a Roma player entered the area.
Then, Matheus Cunha capitalized on an error by Leonardo Balerdi to equalize for United.
The Brazilian then scored from an acute angle four minutes before time, sealing a sensational victory for his team.
Injury update
Baleba sustains hamstring injury
United's night got worse when midfielder Carlos Baleba picked up a hamstring injury in the 2nd half that could keep him out for some time.
Baleba almost handed United a chance to score but pulled out of a cross with a hamstring issue.
The injury is a major blow for the team considering Baleba's contribution to their midfield since his return from injury.
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Fans protest against the club's ownership
The two goals turned Old Trafford into a cauldron of discontent with fans protesting against the club's ownership by throwing green tennis balls onto the pitch, releasing green and gold balloons, and chanting songs against minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox.
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Unwanted record for United
United went down 2-0 within 17 minutes against Roma. As per Opta, it is the earliest any visiting team has ever scored twice at Old Trafford in major European competition.
Details
Match stats and points table
United managed six shots on target from 15 attempts. Michael Carrick's men also had 30 touches in the opposition box.
Visitors Roma had 4 shots on target from 7 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Roma managed 8.
United had 52.4% ball possession and completed 416 passes.
In terms of the points table, after 4 Champions League games this season, United are placed 17th with six points (W2 L2).
Roma are 19th with 4 points on board.
Duo
Key numbers for Fernandes and Cunha
Playing his 340th match for United in all competitions, Fernandes has amassed 112 goals.
In 62 European games for the club, Fernandes now has 24 goals.
In the ongoing season, Fernandes has netted 5 goals from 13 games across competitions.
Cunha's brace saw him race to three Champions League goals this season from 4 appearances.
Overall, he has 14 goals for the club in 49 matches across competitions.
Information
Malen races to 4 Champions League goals this season
Roma's Malen continued his good form this season. He has scored 4 goals (2 assists) from 4 Champions League games this season. In all competitions, he has bagged 12 goals in 13 games this season.
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Contrasting Champions League records for the two teams
As per Opta, for the third time in its history, Roma have lost a match after being up by two goals in the Champions League - two of which this season against Real Madrid and the Red Devils. Meanwhile, no team has won more Champions League games (4) from two or more goals behind than United (also Real Madrid).