3 of the world's fittest cricketers right now

At 38, Kohli has become one of the biggest inspirations for fitness in international cricket.

His physical transformation, particularly since the early stages of his career, reflects years of consistent training and lifestyle changes.

His preparation combines strength work, endurance exercises and agility drills. His commitment to nutrition and recovery has also helped him maintain impressive athleticism.

Whether sprinting between the wickets, chasing down deliveries or diving in the field, Kohli continues to demonstrate exceptional energy.