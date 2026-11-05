3 of the world's fittest cricketers right now
What's the story
Fitness has become an essential part of modern cricket, with players expected to maintain exceptional conditioning across demanding schedules and formats. While several stars have raised the bar through their athleticism, endurance and discipline, a few stand out for their commitment to physical excellence. Virat Kohli leads this conversation, but two other international stars also deserve recognition for their remarkable fitness standards.
#1
Virat Kohli (India)
At 38, Kohli has become one of the biggest inspirations for fitness in international cricket.
His physical transformation, particularly since the early stages of his career, reflects years of consistent training and lifestyle changes.
His preparation combines strength work, endurance exercises and agility drills. His commitment to nutrition and recovery has also helped him maintain impressive athleticism.
Whether sprinting between the wickets, chasing down deliveries or diving in the field, Kohli continues to demonstrate exceptional energy.
#2
Ravindra Jadeja (India)
37-year-old Ravindra Jadeja is an outstanding example of how natural athleticism and consistent conditioning can make a cricketer effective in every department.
His quick movements, remarkable reflexes and ability to cover enormous distances make him one of the most exciting fielders to watch. His fitness is particularly evident when he bowls lengthy spells, contributes with the bat and remains energetic in the field.
#3
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)
Glenn Phillips stands out as one of the most athletic cricketers in the modern game.
The New Zealand all-rounder combines explosive power with remarkable agility, strength and speed.
His spectacular fielding efforts, ability to pull off stunning catches and sharp movements across the ground highlight his physical capabilities.
Phillips also brings considerable batting firepower, making his athleticism valuable across all three departments.