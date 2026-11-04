'Annoying to bowl to a batter like Kohli': Jacob Duffy
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy has praised India's Virat Kohli after their recent ODI clash at Eden Park. Kohli scored a blistering 74 off just 51 balls, leading India to a five-wicket victory by the DLS method. The innings included some powerful shots and a brilliant cover drive, helping India chase down a revised target of 143 in just over 22 overs.
Player analysis
Kohli's intent 'annoyed' Duffy
Duffy, who has faced Kohli in the nets during IPL 2026 and now in an ODI match, was impressed by the Indian batter's performance.
"It was a bit annoying... Small targets like that. If you get a guy to come out with that kind of intent to knock it off, it can just break the chase pretty easily," said Duffy to reporters.
Duffy added that Kohli didn't struggle with Eden Park's bounce and showed his ability to hit both hook shots and down-the-ground shots.
Game appreciation
Duffy praises Kohli's game and fan frenzy
While Duffy noted that Kohli may have played differently with a bigger total to chase, he admitted there aren't many holes in his game.
He praised Kohli's ability to use pace well on small grounds and hit over the head.
The New Zealand pacer also spoke about the fan frenzy surrounding Kohli and how he handles it with patience and appreciation for his fans.
Match insight
India's bowling performance
Duffy also spoke about India's bowling performance, which bowled out New Zealand for 185 in 40.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.
Arshdeep Singh took four wickets while Gurnoor Brar picked three scalps.
Player of the Match Anshul Kamboj gave away just 22 runs in his full quota of 10 overs while picking two wickets.
"Obviously, I think they bowled really well. I think they've got some big boys in that bowling tech, and they used the bounce of the surface really well," Duffy said.
Pitch impact
Loss of the toss' impact on New Zealand's performance
Duffy didn't deny the impact of losing the toss on their performance, explaining how rain changed the nature of the pitch.
He said, "It's a tough one. It definitely plays a factor. I think we're lying if we say it's not."
The New Zealand bowler also credited his batting partner Blair Tickner for a 39-run last-wicket stand that added some respectability to their innings.
Kohli
Kohli makes records with 80th ODI fifty
Kohli eventually fell to Duffy (3/49) for 74 off 51 balls (13 fours and 1 six).
With his whirlwind knock, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in ODI chases.
Kohli now tops the list with 8,726 runs at an incredible average of 66.61. He owns 30 tons and 46 half-centuries.
Kohli also equaled former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's record for the most runs against New Zealand in ODIs.
Kohli owns 1,971 runs at 57.97 against New Zealand.
Scoring his 80th ODI fifty in Auckland, Kohli owns 15,183 runs from 318 matches at 58.84 (100s: 55).