'Annoying to bowl to a batter like Kohli': Jacob Duffy

Duffy, who has faced Kohli in the nets during IPL 2026 and now in an ODI match, was impressed by the Indian batter's performance.

"It was a bit annoying... Small targets like that. If you get a guy to come out with that kind of intent to knock it off, it can just break the chase pretty easily," said Duffy to reporters.

Duffy added that Kohli didn't struggle with Eden Park's bounce and showed his ability to hit both hook shots and down-the-ground shots.