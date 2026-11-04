Virat Kohli shatters records with 74-run knock against New Zealand

With his whirlwind knock, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record for the most runs in ODI chases.

In 242 ODIs, the Master Blaster smashed 8,720 runs at 42.33 while chasing. His tally includes 17 tons and 52 half-centuries.

Kohli now tops the list with 8,726 runs at an incredible average of 66.61. He owns 30 tons and 46 half-centuries.

Notably, Rohit is a distant third on this list with 6,801 runs.