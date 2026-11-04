Virat Kohli shatters records with 74-run knock against New Zealand
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the most runs in run chases. The former Indian captain achieved this feat during India's rain-affected first ODI victory against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. Kohli scored a quickfire 74 off just 51 balls, helping India chase down a revised target of 143 in just 22.4 overs.
Knock
Kohli slays in style
Despite chasing a paltry score, India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over, exposing Kohli.
Kohli then steadied the ship with a 113-run stand with Shubman Gill. The two played their shots, with Kohli scoring his half-century off 35 balls.
After a flurry of boundaries, the latter eventually fell to Jacob Duffy for 74 off 51 balls (13 fours and 1 six).
Record
Most runs in ODI chases
With his whirlwind knock, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record for the most runs in ODI chases.
In 242 ODIs, the Master Blaster smashed 8,720 runs at 42.33 while chasing. His tally includes 17 tons and 52 half-centuries.
Kohli now tops the list with 8,726 runs at an incredible average of 66.61. He owns 30 tons and 46 half-centuries.
Notably, Rohit is a distant third on this list with 6,801 runs.
Information
What about successful chases?
Kohli had already broken Tendulkar's record for the most ODI runs in successful chases. According to Cricinfo, Kohli has racked up 6,477 runs at 89.95, including 25 tons, in this regard. Tendulkar is a distant second with 5,490 runs at 55.45 (14 tons).
Another milestone
Kohli equals Ponting's record
Kohli also equaled former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's record for the most runs against New Zealand in ODIs.
The former now has 1,971 runs at 57.97 against the Black Caps. His incredible tally includes seven tons, the most against this side.
Meanwhile, Tendulkar is third on this elite list with 1,750 runs.
Among active batters, Babar Azam follows Kohli with 1,138 runs.
Information
First to 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3
As reported earlier, Kohli also became the first batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3. Notably, Ponting remains the only other player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in this regard (12,662).
Career
A look at his overall numbers
Kohli has been ruling the ODI format for nearly two decades.
Arguably the greatest all-format batter, the 37-year-old has the second-most ODI runs, behind Tendulkar (18,426).
Scoring his 80th ODI fifty in Auckland, Kohli has raced to 15,183 runs from 318 matches at a staggering average of 58.84.
He is the only player with over 50 ODI centuries (55).