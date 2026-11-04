Virat Kohli becomes first player with this massive ODI record

According to Cricinfo, Kohli has played 251 times at No. 3 in ODIs. He now has 13,000-plus runs at an average of 61-plus at this position.

Australia's Ricky Ponting remains the only other player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in this regard (12,662). Among active players, Pakistan's Babar Azam (6054) trails Kohli.

Kohli's 48 ODI tons at No. 3 are the most by a distance.