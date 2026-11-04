Virat Kohli becomes first player with this massive ODI record
What's the story
Indian batter Virat Kohli continues his run-scoring spree in international cricket. The 37-year-old is now the only player to complete 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3. He reached the landmark in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs with over 15,000 runs. Here are the key stats.
Lead
Kohli leads by a distance
According to Cricinfo, Kohli has played 251 times at No. 3 in ODIs. He now has 13,000-plus runs at an average of 61-plus at this position.
Australia's Ricky Ponting remains the only other player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in this regard (12,662). Among active players, Pakistan's Babar Azam (6054) trails Kohli.
Kohli's 48 ODI tons at No. 3 are the most by a distance.
Milestones
Kohli's notable milestones
Kohli has been guarding India's top order in ODIs for nearly two decades.
After making his debut in 2008, the star batter became the nucleus of India's batting line-up.
Earlier this year, Kohli became only the second player to complete 15,000 ODI runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar.
The former remains the only player to have scored over 50 ODI tons.