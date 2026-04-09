Hyundai cars to become costlier from May, 2nd-hike this year

Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 1% on its entire range of vehicles. The increase will come into effect from May 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing. This is the second price revision for Hyundai cars this calendar year, with an earlier weighted average hike of around 0.6% implemented in January.

Variable increase Price hike will vary across models and variants The upcoming price revision will differ depending on the model and variant of the vehicle. Hyundai's portfolio in India includes SUVs such as Exter, Venue, Creta, and Alcazar; sedans like Aura and Verna; hatchbacks such as Grand i10 Nios and i20; as well as electric vehicles (EVs) including Creta Electric and Ioniq 5.

Cost absorption What's the reason for price revision In its filing, Hyundai acknowledged the need for this price revision due to a combination of cost escalations. The company said it always tries to absorb rising costs to protect customers from price fluctuations. However, it added that the increasing input costs have forced them to pass on some of this impact through a minor price revision.

Advertisement