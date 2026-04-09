Hyundai cars to become costlier from May, 2nd-hike this year
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 1% on its entire range of vehicles. The increase will come into effect from May 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing. This is the second price revision for Hyundai cars this calendar year, with an earlier weighted average hike of around 0.6% implemented in January.
Variable increase
Price hike will vary across models and variants
The upcoming price revision will differ depending on the model and variant of the vehicle. Hyundai's portfolio in India includes SUVs such as Exter, Venue, Creta, and Alcazar; sedans like Aura and Verna; hatchbacks such as Grand i10 Nios and i20; as well as electric vehicles (EVs) including Creta Electric and Ioniq 5.
Cost absorption
What's the reason for price revision
In its filing, Hyundai acknowledged the need for this price revision due to a combination of cost escalations. The company said it always tries to absorb rising costs to protect customers from price fluctuations. However, it added that the increasing input costs have forced them to pass on some of this impact through a minor price revision.
Market position
Hyundai's sales dipped 2.3% in FY26
Despite a 2.3% year-on-year decline in domestic volumes for FY26, Hyundai remains India's fourth-largest automaker. The company sold 5,84,906 units in the last fiscal year, down from 5,98,666 units in FY25. As it prepares for the price hike next month, Hyundai continues to focus on maintaining its market position amid rising costs and fluctuating demand patterns.