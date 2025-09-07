Hyundai cars get cheaper by ₹2.4L after GST reforms

Hyundai Motor India has announced major price cuts on its passenger vehicles, effective September 22, 2025. The company will be passing on the benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to customers. The price reductions will make Hyundai cars and SUVs more affordable by as much as ₹2.4 lakh, just in time for the festive season.

Company statement Hyundai welcomes the government's decision Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, welcomed the government's decision to cut GST on passenger vehicles. He said that this reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a major step toward making personal mobility more affordable and accessible for millions of customers. Kim added that Hyundai remains committed to India's growth ambitions by ensuring its cars and SUVs continue to deliver value, innovation, and joy of driving.

Tax implications GST on small cars reduced to 18% The GST on small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. A small car is defined as a vehicle less than four meters long with engines smaller than 1,200cc (petrol) or 1,500cc (diesel). However, larger cars over four meters long and with engines larger than 1.2-liter (petrol) or 1.5-liter (diesel) will now attract a higher GST of 40% without any additional cess like before.