Hyundai's next gen Creta spotted in India with Pleos Connect

Hyundai Creta likely adds hybrid powertrain

The upcoming Creta isn't just about screens: it's likely to get a hybrid powertrain with regenerative braking for better efficiency.

Top variants may offer all-wheel drive and upgraded suspension for a smoother ride.

Expect bigger dimensions, fresh boxy styling, redesigned LED lights, flush door handles, and larger 19-inch wheels.

Safety gets an upgrade too with Level 2+ ADAS features.

Over-the-air updates and Gleo AI assistant round out the tech upgrades, so you can keep your car smart without trips to the service center.