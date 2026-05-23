Hyundai's next gen Creta spotted in India with Pleos Connect
Hyundai's next-gen Creta has been seen on Indian roads, and it's packing some seriously cool tech.
The big highlight is Pleos Connect, a new system that puts everything you need (driving info, navigation, and apps) onto one sleek screen split into three sections.
It makes the dashboard feel way more modern and connected.
Hyundai Creta likely adds hybrid powertrain
The upcoming Creta isn't just about screens: it's likely to get a hybrid powertrain with regenerative braking for better efficiency.
Top variants may offer all-wheel drive and upgraded suspension for a smoother ride.
Expect bigger dimensions, fresh boxy styling, redesigned LED lights, flush door handles, and larger 19-inch wheels.
Safety gets an upgrade too with Level 2+ ADAS features.
Over-the-air updates and Gleo AI assistant round out the tech upgrades, so you can keep your car smart without trips to the service center.