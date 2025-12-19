India achieves 20% ethanol blending in petrol: What it means
India has achieved a major milestone by blending 20% ethanol with petrol in November 2025. The achievement comes ahead of the government's target of reaching this goal by October 2026. This is a major step toward making fuel cleaner and reducing dependence on conventional oil products. The blending percentage was recorded at 19.97% in October, indicating steady progress in this initiative.
To maintain the momentum, the Indian government has taken steps such as reserving additional rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and diverting sugar for ethanol production. The price of rice-based ethanol has also been increased to encourage more supply. These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure that India's fuel mix becomes greener and more sustainable in the coming years.
India's ethanol production capacity has now reached nearly 2,000 crore liters. Oil companies are already looking to procure another 1,050 crore liters for this year. This suggests that we can expect even more green fuel at the pump in the near future. The government's proactive measures and industry response indicate a strong commitment toward achieving a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape in India.