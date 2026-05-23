India auto-component suppliers prepare for 2027 CAFE III and ADAS Auto May 23, 2026

Big shifts are coming to India's auto-component scene, thanks to new rules on fuel efficiency (CAFE III) and mandatory safety tech (ADAS) starting in 2027.

Automakers will need to get serious about cleaner engines and smarter safety features.

Bosch's MD, Guru Prasad Mudlapur, summed it up as "Regulation is clearly moving in one direction — toward safer, cleaner and more efficient mobility," and the industry is prepping for the upgrade.