India auto-component suppliers prepare for 2027 CAFE III and ADAS
Big shifts are coming to India's auto-component scene, thanks to new rules on fuel efficiency (CAFE III) and mandatory safety tech (ADAS) starting in 2027.
Automakers will need to get serious about cleaner engines and smarter safety features.
Bosch's MD, Guru Prasad Mudlapur, summed it up as "Regulation is clearly moving in one direction — toward safer, cleaner and more efficient mobility," and the industry is prepping for the upgrade.
Indian suppliers race to cut emissions
CAFE III means cars must use less fuel and cut emissions, so companies are racing to develop better engines, hybrids, and lightweight materials.
Bosch is focusing on high-tech engine controls; Schaeffler India is working on making engines smaller but stronger.
Sona Comstar is seeing more demand for electric powertrains, while Uno Minda is expanding its EV parts lineup.
ADAS and lightweighting open supplier opportunities
ADAS compliance by January 2027 opens doors for suppliers of radar systems and collision-avoidance tech: think safer trucks and busses.
Plus, using lighter materials like aluminum and polymers helps automakers meet these tougher standards.
Companies such as Samvardhana Motherson and Endurance Technologies are expected to gain from vehicle lightweighting.