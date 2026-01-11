CAFE III: Will India relax emission targets for car manufacturers?

The Indian government is reportedly considering easing the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE III) emission targets for car manufacturers. The proposed changes would allow Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to follow less stringent fleet-wide carbon dioxide emission target from 2027-28. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has proposed a target of 89.6g of CO2 emissions by 2032, which is much more lenient than the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) suggested target of 71.5g in its latest draft for CAFE III norms.

Regulatory approach Government's stance on CAFÉ III norms According to ET Auto, there will be no new drafts from BEE on CAFE III norms, only a final notification expected by the end of this month. The government has been receptive to SIAM's proposals during recent consultations, making it likely that the proposed flatter emission graph will be accepted. Earlier, SIAM had argued that BEE's 71.5g target would mean an unprecedented two-thirds reduction from current levels in CAFE II globally.

Industry impact Concerns over strict emission targets The automotive industry has expressed concerns that such a stringent threshold could lead to the premature scrapping of several vehicles. This, they say, would severely impact not just car manufacturers but also auto component suppliers. The BEE's draft CAFE III norms, released in September last year, set emission caps for OEMs's vehicle fleets over five years starting 2027-28.

Controversial proposal Emission norms based on car weight One of the most controversial proposals in the latest BEE draft norms is to set emission caps based on car weight. The amended BEE draft proposed a relaxation of three grams for cars weighing up to 909kg, dividing OEMs sharply. However, some stakeholders believe the government may not accept this weight criterion as it plans to adopt SIAM's proposal for less stringent overall emission targets from FY28.

Regulatory process Stakeholder consultations and final decision A senior official from one of the ministries involved in finalizing CAFE III norms had said that stakeholder consultations were over and the Ministry of Power would soon decide on this matter. The official indicated that the final CAFE III regulations would likely be based on 'real world' emission targets, with ICAT already defining those. He further noted these norms may tighten fleet-wide emission targets by 20-25% but not too steeply in the end.