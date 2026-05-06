India EV market share nears 6% after 75% April surge
Auto
India's EV scene just got a big boost: electric passenger vehicle sales shot up by 75% in April compared to last year, reaching over 23,500 units.
EVs now make up nearly 6% of all new cars sold, up from less than 4% last year.
The shift toward electric is clearly picking up speed.
Two-wheeler EVs surge 61%, TVS leads
Electric two-wheelers also saw a huge leap, with sales rising 61% to almost 150,000 units. TVS Motor Company led the pack here.
Tata Motors topped the electric car charts, while BMW and Mercedes-Benz saw more luxury buyers going electric.
Even commercial EVs aren't left out, with registrations growing 149% year-on-year. All signs point to Indian drivers getting serious about greener rides.