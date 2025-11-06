India's EV sales hit record high in October

Two-wheelers dominate sales, passenger EVs see significant boost

Electric two-wheelers led the charge, making up 61% of sales with 1.43 lakh units.

Three-wheelers followed at 70,604 units (30%), while passenger EVs saw a huge boost—up 57% year-on-year—thanks to festive season demand and Tata Motors's push.

With total sales from January to October at 18.46 lakh units (up 14%), the industry is on track to cross the two million mark by November, showing just how quickly India's EV scene is expanding.