India's EV sales hit record high in October
India just set a new record for electric vehicle (EV) sales in October 2025, with 2.34 lakh units sold—a solid 7% jump over last year.
This growth came even though EVs still face a 5% GST and regular petrol vehicles got cheaper under GST 2.0.
On average, over 7,500 EVs were sold every day.
Two-wheelers dominate sales, passenger EVs see significant boost
Electric two-wheelers led the charge, making up 61% of sales with 1.43 lakh units.
Three-wheelers followed at 70,604 units (30%), while passenger EVs saw a huge boost—up 57% year-on-year—thanks to festive season demand and Tata Motors's push.
With total sales from January to October at 18.46 lakh units (up 14%), the industry is on track to cross the two million mark by November, showing just how quickly India's EV scene is expanding.