Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak debuts in India at ₹36L
Ducati has launched the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India, priced at ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration is E20 fuel-compliant and ready for immediate deliveries. While Ducati describes it as an "adventure sport tourer," its design and performance are clearly aimed at riders who prefer cornering over long-distance travel.
Aesthetic appeal
First, take a look at the design of the bike
The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak's design pays tribute to Ducati's racing heritage. It has 17-inch forged aluminium wheels, a single-sided swingarm, and a MotoGP-inspired Pikes Peak livery. The bike also gets carbon fiber details and an Akrapovic titanium silencer for lightweight construction and performance. Other distinctive elements include gold-anodized Ohlins fork sleeves, a low smoked windscreen, and a seat sporting the Ducati Corse shield.
Powertrain details
It draws power from a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine
The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 170hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 123.8Nm at 9,000rpm. The motor features a MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft for reduced inertia and quicker direction changes. New for 2025 is an extended rear-cylinder deactivation system for improved fuel economy even at low speeds.
Structural upgrades
The chassis has been extensively re-engineered for agility
The chassis of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has been extensively re-engineered for agility. It features an aluminium monocoque frame with a steeper steering head angle, 17-inch front wheel, and raised swingarm pivot for improved anti-squat dynamics. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic units that adapt damping to rider input in real-time, enhancing comfort during touring and support during spirited riding.
Tech features
It features Ducati's new Vehicle Observer (DVO) system
The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak comes with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with 330mm disks at the front and a 280mm disk at the rear. It also features a six-axis inertial platform paired with Ducati's new Vehicle Observer (DVO) system. This system simulates inputs from 70 sensors to fine-tune control systems in real time, ensuring optimal performance on any terrain.