Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak debuts in India at ₹36L

Ducati has launched the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India, priced at ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration is E20 fuel-compliant and ready for immediate deliveries. While Ducati describes it as an "adventure sport tourer," its design and performance are clearly aimed at riders who prefer cornering over long-distance travel.

Aesthetic appeal First, take a look at the design of the bike The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak's design pays tribute to Ducati's racing heritage. It has 17-inch forged aluminium wheels, a single-sided swingarm, and a MotoGP-inspired Pikes Peak livery. The bike also gets carbon fiber details and an Akrapovic titanium silencer for lightweight construction and performance. Other distinctive elements include gold-anodized Ohlins fork sleeves, a low smoked windscreen, and a seat sporting the Ducati Corse shield.

Powertrain details It draws power from a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 170hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 123.8Nm at 9,000rpm. The motor features a MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft for reduced inertia and quicker direction changes. New for 2025 is an extended rear-cylinder deactivation system for improved fuel economy even at low speeds.

Structural upgrades The chassis has been extensively re-engineered for agility The chassis of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has been extensively re-engineered for agility. It features an aluminium monocoque frame with a steeper steering head angle, 17-inch front wheel, and raised swingarm pivot for improved anti-squat dynamics. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic units that adapt damping to rider input in real-time, enhancing comfort during touring and support during spirited riding.