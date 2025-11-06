Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak debuts at ₹36.16 lakh
Ducati's Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has landed in India at ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
Built for thrill-seekers, it stands out with a bold racing livery, carbon-fiber touches, and sporty 17-inch forged wheels.
Bike packs a punch with top-notch tech
This bike packs a punch with its 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine (170hp/123.8Nm), MotoGP-inspired crankshaft for sharp handling, and lighter frame for extra agility.
Ergonomics are tuned for fun rides, while Race mode and Ducati's full electronics suite—traction control, wheelie control, radar-based cruise control—keep things exciting yet safe.
Should you buy it?
With easy maintenance intervals (oil every 15k km; valve checks at 60k km) and serious track-ready features, the Pikes Peak is ideal if you want cutting-edge tech and performance in your next adventure bike—just be ready to pay premium for that Ducati flair.