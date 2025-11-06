Numeros Motors n-First debuts in India: Check top features
Numeros Motors just rolled out its second electric scooter, the n-First, in India.
Priced at an attractive ₹64,999 for the first 1,000 buyers, it's designed for city riders who want something stable, stylish, and connected.
You get five variants and two color choices—and a claimed top speed of 70km/h.
Smart features for enhanced riding experience
It includes riding modes, reverse assist for tricky parking spots, plus smart features like remote locking, geo-fencing, theft alerts, and OTA updates—all handy for daily use.
Three-year standard warranty on offer
With a standard three-year/30,000km warranty (extendable to five years/60,000km),
safety-focused design and online booking already open across South India dealers—it's a solid pick if you're eyeing an affordable e-scooter that doesn't skimp on smart features or convenience.