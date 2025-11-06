Numeros Motors n-First debuts in India: Check top features Auto Nov 06, 2025

Numeros Motors just rolled out its second electric scooter, the n-First, in India.

Priced at an attractive ₹64,999 for the first 1,000 buyers, it's designed for city riders who want something stable, stylish, and connected.

You get five variants and two color choices—and a claimed top speed of 70km/h.