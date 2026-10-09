JSW Motors launches Combat plug in hybrid SUV December 3
JSW Motors is stepping into the Indian car scene with its first-ever vehicle, the Combat SUV, launching December 3.
Based on the Jetour T2 and will likely be assembled in India at the manufacturer's facility, this plug-in hybrid is all about bold looks and lifestyle vibes.
Combat SUV offers 90km electric range
Expect a wide, flat hood, chunky rectangular headlights, and a covered spare wheel for that tough SUV stance.
Inside, you'll find a big 15.6-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster.
Under the hood sits a hybrid setup (1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline plus electric motors) promising impressive fuel efficiency, with 90km of electric range on the NEDC cycle and a total driving range of 1,200km.
Plus, there's a 12-speaker sound system and adaptive cruise control to make drives smoother.