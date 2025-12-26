Kawasaki launches 2026 Versys 650 at ₹8.63 lakh

The Versys 650 runs on a 649cc liquid-cooled twin engine pushing out 67hp and 61Nm—plenty for both city rides and highway trips. It packs a 4.3-inch color TFT display, and an adjustable windscreen for extra comfort.

How does it stack up?

Weighing in at 220kg with an approachable seat height of 845mm and ground clearance of 170mm, this bike is built for Indian roads.

It goes up against rivals like the Honda NX500 (₹6.33 lakh) and Moto Morini X-Cape 650 (₹6.40 lakh).

If you're after a capable adventure tourer that covers all the basics—and then some—the Versys is worth a look!