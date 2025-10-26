Kawasaki has revived this iconic nameplate after 18 years

Kawasaki has officially launched its new KLE500 adventure bike in the US market. The model is a revival of a nameplate that was last seen in 2007. It comes in two variants - Standard and SE. The KLE500 is powered by the same 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine found on Ninja 500 and Eliminator 500 models.

Engine What about the engine specifications? While Kawasaki hasn't confirmed the exact power output of the KLE500, it is expected to be similar to that of the Ninja 500, which produces 45.4hp and 42.6Nm. The KLE500 comes with larger front and rear sprockets like those on Versys 650 models. The bike has a rally-inspired look with a compact headlight, tall windscreen, and slim fuel tank.

Suspension specs It gets a steel trellis frame The KLE500 rides on a steel trellis frame that weighs just under 19kg. The front suspension is a non-adjustable 43mm KYB USD fork with 210mm of travel, while the back gets a preload-adjustable mono-shock with 200mm of travel. The seat height stands at an impressive 860mm, while ground clearance is relatively low at 172mm.

Trims The bike comes in 2 variants The Standard version of the KLE500 comes with an LCD instrument console, while the SE trim gets a 4.3-inch TFT display. The SE also features a taller windscreen, knuckle guards, larger skid plate, and full LED lighting. In the US market, the base KLE500 is priced at $6,599 (approximately ₹5.80 lakh), while its higher-spec SE variant costs $7,499 (approximately ₹6.58 lakh).