Kawasaki Z650 S breaks cover: What to expect
Kawasaki just revealed the 2026 Z650 S—a middleweight naked bike that's all about mixing sharp style with daily rideability.
It's set to launch in India next year, powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine known for smooth, punchy torque—great for both city commutes and weekend escapes.
What else is new?
You get a crisp 4.3-inch color TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app.
Comfort upgrades include a wider handlebar, repositioned footpegs, and thicker seats for both rider and pillion.
Safety gets a boost too, thanks to dual front disks with a refined ABS unit.
Plus: full LED lighting, slipper clutch for smoother shifts, radiator fan that keeps heat off your legs, and even a USB-C port for charging on the go.
What about the pricing?
No price tag yet—but expect it to go up against similar middleweight bikes.
If you want something that feels sporty but stays practical for everyday rides (and looks pretty cool parked anywhere), the Z650 S is worth keeping an eye on.