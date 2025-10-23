Kawasaki Z650 S breaks cover: What to expect

What else is new?

You get a crisp 4.3-inch color TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app.

Comfort upgrades include a wider handlebar, repositioned footpegs, and thicker seats for both rider and pillion.

Safety gets a boost too, thanks to dual front disks with a refined ABS unit.

Plus: full LED lighting, slipper clutch for smoother shifts, radiator fan that keeps heat off your legs, and even a USB-C port for charging on the go.