Next-gen Kia Sonet to arrive in 2027: What to expect

Kia is gearing up to launch the second-generation Sonet, codenamed QY2E, in India next year. The new model will come with a complete design overhaul and an expanded list of features. It will be based on the same platform as the Syros. The current Sonet was launched in September 2020 and received a facelift in January 2024.

Platform upgrade It will be based on new K1 platform The next-gen Sonet will be built on the new K1 platform, replacing the current model's K2 base. The move is similar to what Hyundai did with its VENUE. The new platform supports advanced electrical and electronics (E&E) architecture, allowing over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics. It also promises improved safety by using more ultra-high-strength steel in key areas of the car.

Feature upgrades It will get Level 2 ADAS The next-gen Sonet is expected to feature larger 12.3-inch driver and infotainment displays, a camera and radar-based Level 2 ADAS, and stronger steel for improved protection. The current model comes with a camera-based Level 1 system. As for powertrains, the new model will likely continue with the same trio of engines as its predecessor: an 83hp 1.2-liter petrol engine, a 120hp one-liter turbo-petrol unit, and a 116hp diesel mill.

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