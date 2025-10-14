KTM 990 RC R arrives as a race-ready supersport bike
What's the story
KTM has officially unveiled the production-ready version of its highly anticipated 990 RC R model. The bike is a successor to the discontinued RC8 and marks the brand's return to the large-capacity supersport segment. The new model builds on the platform of the current 990 Duke, but comes with a host of race-ready upgrades and distinct KTM styling.
Specifications
The bike draws power from LC8c parallel-twin engine
The 990 RC R is powered by the LC8c parallel-twin engine, which churns out an impressive 130hp and 103Nm of torque. The engine is tuned differently than the Duke model, with mapping and exhaust tweaks for a smoother throttle response and stronger top-end performance. The bike also features KTM's signature steel trellis frame, aluminum swingarm, fully adjustable WP Apex suspension at both ends, twin front disks, single rear disk, and a six-axis IMU.
Features
It offers multiple riding modes and adjustable ergonomics
The 990 RC R comes with a comprehensive suite of electronics, including traction control and multiple riding modes: Rain, Street, Sport, and Custom. A Track pack is also available as an option. The bike's new 8.8-inch TFT console offers race telemetry data. It also features adjustable ergonomics for footpeg positions to suit track or street duties.
Availability
Pricing and availability
The production run of 990 RC R will begin this month, making it a 2026 model. The bike has been launched in the US with a starting price of $13,949 (approximately ₹12.38 lakh). KTM has confirmed that this model will not be available in India.