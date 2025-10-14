KTM 990 RC R arrives as a race-ready supersport bike

KTM has officially unveiled the production-ready version of its highly anticipated 990 RC R model. The bike is a successor to the discontinued RC8 and marks the brand's return to the large-capacity supersport segment. The new model builds on the platform of the current 990 Duke, but comes with a host of race-ready upgrades and distinct KTM styling.

Specifications The bike draws power from LC8c parallel-twin engine The 990 RC R is powered by the LC8c parallel-twin engine, which churns out an impressive 130hp and 103Nm of torque. The engine is tuned differently than the Duke model, with mapping and exhaust tweaks for a smoother throttle response and stronger top-end performance. The bike also features KTM's signature steel trellis frame, aluminum swingarm, fully adjustable WP Apex suspension at both ends, twin front disks, single rear disk, and a six-axis IMU.

Features It offers multiple riding modes and adjustable ergonomics The 990 RC R comes with a comprehensive suite of electronics, including traction control and multiple riding modes: Rain, Street, Sport, and Custom. A Track pack is also available as an option. The bike's new 8.8-inch TFT console offers race telemetry data. It also features adjustable ergonomics for footpeg positions to suit track or street duties.