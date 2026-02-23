Why Lamborghini canceled its all-electric supercar

Italian luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini has decided to ditch its plans for an all-electric supercar. The decision comes after a decline in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) among its high-end customers. The company's CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, revealed the shift in strategy during an interview with The Sunday Times. He said that the "acceptance curve" for battery-powered cars among their customer base was getting "close to zero."

Concept cancelation Lanzador was Lamborghini's 1st all-electric concept car Lamborghini had unveiled its first all-electric concept car, the Lanzador, in 2023. However, it has now been scrapped. Winkelmann said that developing EVs could become an "expensive hobby" for the brand. He also said that investing heavily in full-EV development when the market and customer base are not ready would be financially irresponsible toward shareholders and customers.

Hybrid focus Plug-in hybrids to be the focus Lamborghini's CEO has confirmed that the company will be focusing on plug-in hybrids for now. He said that the Lanzador would be replaced by a plug-in hybrid, and by 2030, its range would consist only of plug-in hybrids. However, he added that the company would continue to build combustion engine vehicles for "as long as possible." This marks a major shift in Lamborghini's green ambitions.

Market success Record number of deliveries in 2025 Despite the shift away from all-electric vehicles, Lamborghini has seen a record number of deliveries in 2025. The company sold 10,747 cars worldwide last year. Its success has been attributed to its hybrid supercars such as the Revuelto and Urus SUV. Winkelmann said that sports car lovers have not found a "specific emotional connection" with EVs because they miss the noise of an internal combustion engine-powered car.

