Mahindra launches XUV 7XO starting at ₹13.6L: Check top features

Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 7XO in India, starting at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is a tech-driven upgrade from the popular XUV700 , with a focus on advanced software, ride comfort, safety features, and cabin experience. Bookings for this innovative SUV will open on January 14. Deliveries of select variants will also start from that day itself.

Design evolution XUV 7XO's design and interior features The XUV 7XO retains the familiar proportions of the XUV700 but adds sharper and more premium visual elements. The front fascia features a new full-width grille in piano black with jewel-like talon accents, bi-LED projector headlamps, and diamond-inspired clear lens LED tail-lamps at the rear. Inside, it offers a coast-to-coast triple-screen layout across all variants, soft-touch leatherette materials, high-density seat foam with plush padding, and multi-zone ambient lighting for an elevated cabin experience.

Tech integration Advanced features and connectivity options The XUV 7XO comes with powered and ventilated front seats, ventilated rear seats, a powered co-driver seat with Boss Mode, retractable rear sunshades, acoustic solar windscreen, and dual-zone climate control with a quiet mode. It also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options along with Alexa built-in with ChatGPT integration. The SUV also gets a Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) function with Theatre Mode for streaming content on personal devices.

Sound and security XUV 7XO's audio system and safety features The XUV 7XO features India's first integrated Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience in an ICE vehicle. It is powered by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with VenueScapes Live tuning. On the safety front, it packs over 120 safety features including Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking among others. The SUV is likely to achieve a five-star rating under Bharat NCAP norms.

Performance specs XUV 7XO's engine options and suspension system The XUV 7XO is offered with a 2.0-liter mStallion TGDi petrol engine that delivers an output of 197hp at 5,000rpm and torque of up to 380Nm between 1,750-3,000rpm. There is also a more powerful diesel variant featuring a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine producing an output of up to 185hp and torque of up to 450Nm. The SUV also features Mahindra's DAVINCI suspension system for improved ride comfort across varied road conditions.