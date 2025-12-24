Mahindra Scorpio N facelift coming in early 2026

Mahindra is all set to refresh the Scorpio N, with the facelift expected to roll out in early 2026. Expect a sharper look and upgraded tech inside, while the tough ladder-frame build and engine options stay the same. Test mules are already hitting Indian roads, so it's definitely happening.

What's changing? The new Scorpio N will likely get a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, sleeker LED headlamps with fresh DRLs, and new alloy wheel designs, possibly larger in top variants.

Inside, you can expect a larger, possibly up to 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, digital driver display, ventilated power seats (with memory), a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety.

Engine & price No surprises under the hood: you'll still get the 2.0L turbo-petrol (200hp) or 2.2L diesel (172hp), both with manual or automatic gearboxes and RWD/4WD choices.

Prices will go up slightly from today's ₹13.20-24.17 lakh (ex-showroom) range thanks to all the new features.