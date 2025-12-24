Mahindra Scorpio N facelift coming in early 2026
Mahindra is all set to refresh the Scorpio N, with the facelift expected to roll out in early 2026.
Expect a sharper look and upgraded tech inside, while the tough ladder-frame build and engine options stay the same.
Test mules are already hitting Indian roads, so it's definitely happening.
What's changing?
The new Scorpio N will likely get a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, sleeker LED headlamps with fresh DRLs, and new alloy wheel designs, possibly larger in top variants.
Inside, you can expect a larger, possibly up to 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, digital driver display, ventilated power seats (with memory), a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety.
Engine & price
No surprises under the hood: you'll still get the 2.0L turbo-petrol (200hp) or 2.2L diesel (172hp), both with manual or automatic gearboxes and RWD/4WD choices.
Prices will go up slightly from today's ₹13.20-24.17 lakh (ex-showroom) range thanks to all the new features.
Competition check
The updated Scorpio N is aiming straight at rivals like Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar but is expected to offer more comfort tech and better driver assists than some base models—Mahindra clearly wants to keep its SUV crown shiny for buyers who want more from their ride.