Mahindra slashes prices of multiple SUVs: Check out new rates

Why are car prices dropping?

The big price drop is thanks to the new GST 2.0 rules set during a council meeting led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, 2025.

Now, SUVs have a flat 40% tax (instead of the old combo of 28% plus extra cess), while small cars get an easier 18% rate.

There's also an across-the-board 18% GST on auto parts—good news for car makers hoping to keep costs down and stay competitive in the SUV game.