Mahindra slashes prices of multiple SUVs: Check out new rates
Auto
Mahindra has just made its SUVs a lot more affordable, cutting prices by as much as ₹2.56 lakh on models like the Bolero/Neo, XUV 3XO, Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar Roxx, and XUV700.
This move comes right after the latest GST update and follows earlier discounts offered in September 2025.
Why are car prices dropping?
The big price drop is thanks to the new GST 2.0 rules set during a council meeting led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, 2025.
Now, SUVs have a flat 40% tax (instead of the old combo of 28% plus extra cess), while small cars get an easier 18% rate.
There's also an across-the-board 18% GST on auto parts—good news for car makers hoping to keep costs down and stay competitive in the SUV game.