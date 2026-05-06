Mahindra targets 13% to 17% EV sales by 2027

Mahindra EV sales exceed 11%

Mahindra's EV sales have already grown from about 9.5% to more than 11% recently, and they are planning to ramp up even more with current models like the BE 6, XEV 9e, XEV 9S, and XUV 3XO EV.

CEO Rajesh Jejurikar said "The good thing about the capex is now it's in blocks. It connects the need for EV penetration with our portfolio," aiming for EVs to make up nearly one-fifth of sales in the next five years.