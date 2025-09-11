Next Article
Mahindra to issue E20 advisory for older cars
Mahindra is preparing a heads-up for drivers about E20 fuel, which has 20% ethanol and is now at nearly 90,000 petrol pumps across India.
If you drive an older car, you might notice things like lower mileage or slower pickup with this new blend—something many motorists have already flagged.
What does the advisory include?
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Mahindra's automotive CEO, says the company will share an advisory next week explaining how E20 could affect your vehicle, especially if it's not brand new.
Mahindra wants to make sure everyone gets the facts as India moves toward E20 as the standard fuel option.