Mahindra's cheapest EV, XUV 3XO, launched in India at ₹14L

Mahindra has officially launched the electric version of its popular sub-4m SUV, the XUV 3XO EV. The new model comes in two variants - AX5 and AX7L - priced at ₹13.89 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (both prices ex-showroom), respectively. Deliveries for this highly anticipated electric vehicle (EV) will begin on February 23, 2026.

Design A blend of style and functionality The XUV 3XO EV retains the design elements of its ICE-powered sibling, including a bold front fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED foglamps in the AX7L variant. It also features large 17-inch alloy wheels in the AX7L, while the AX5 has 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, body cladding, and LED taillights. The interior is equipped with soft-touch plastics, leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof (in the top variant), and a dual-screen setup comprising a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and TFT instrument cluster.

Tech specs Advanced technology and safety features The XUV 3XO EV comes with a host of advanced tech features, including AdrenoX with Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos in the AX7L variant. It also packs a Level-2 ADAS suite for enhanced safety. The vehicle is equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), cruise control, TPMS, auto-dimming IRVM, and cooled glovebox.