Mahindra XUV 7XO to debut tomorrow: What to expect?

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated successor of the XUV700 , the XUV 7XO. The mid-size SUV's pre-bookings started on December 15, 2025, and will be officially launched tomorrow. The new model is essentially a facelift of the existing XUV700, with several exterior and interior upgrades. It will continue to offer petrol and diesel engine options as well as all-wheel drive (AWD) variants.

Design updates Exterior design and features The XUV 7XO retains the basic shape of its predecessor but gets a new grille with vertical elements on either side of the 'Twin Peaks' logo. The headlight clusters have also been updated, featuring a twin-pod setup with sleeker LED DRL elements. Other exterior updates include new LED taillights, a revised tailgate, and an updated rear bumper.

Cabin upgrades What about the interiors? The interior of the XUV 7XO is expected to be more premium, with soft-touch materials and a triple-screen layout. It will also feature an electronically-operated 'boss' mode for the front passenger seat, which will free up more legroom for rear passengers. The cabin will also sport a two-spoke steering wheel with the 'Twin Peaks' logo in the middle and a piano-black finish.