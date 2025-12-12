You can book Mahindra's upcoming flagship SUV from December 15

Mahindra has announced the opening of pre-bookings for its upcoming premium SUV, the XUV 7XO. The bookings will begin at noon on December 15, 2025, with a token amount of ₹21,000. The move comes ahead of the model's global premiere on January 5, 2026. The XUV 7XO is seen as a spiritual and technical successor to the flagship XUV700 model.

Model evolution XUV 7XO: A blend of legacy and innovation The XUV 7XO builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XUV700, which has sold over three lakh units in India in just four years. The upcoming model will follow Mahindra's new naming convention, just like how the brand transitioned from XUV300 to XUV3XO. This strategic move was first seen when Mahindra trademarked '3XO' and '7XO' names back in 2024.

Bookings Pre-booking options and variants of XUV 7XO Customers can pre-book the XUV 7XO through any Mahindra dealership or the company's online platform. At the time of booking, they can choose their preferred dealership, fuel type (petrol or diesel), and transmission (manual or automatic). The SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Design evolution Design of the car The XUV 7XO borrows its silhouette from the XUV700 but is likely to draw design cues from Mahindra's newly unveiled seven-seat electric SUV, the XEV9S. The front end of the car is expected to get a more muscular grille, sleeker LED projector headlamps, and a redesigned bumper. New alloy wheel designs and updated LED taillamp signatures are also expected on this model.

Tech upgrades Advanced cabin technology The interior of the XUV 7XO is expected to be one of the biggest overhauls yet. The cabin could feature a three-screen setup with a driver display, central infotainment screen, and a dedicated passenger screen. This would be a major digital upgrade over the dual-screen setup seen in its predecessor, the XUV700.