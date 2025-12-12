You can book Mahindra's upcoming flagship SUV from December 15
What's the story
Mahindra has announced the opening of pre-bookings for its upcoming premium SUV, the XUV 7XO. The bookings will begin at noon on December 15, 2025, with a token amount of ₹21,000. The move comes ahead of the model's global premiere on January 5, 2026. The XUV 7XO is seen as a spiritual and technical successor to the flagship XUV700 model.
Model evolution
XUV 7XO: A blend of legacy and innovation
The XUV 7XO builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XUV700, which has sold over three lakh units in India in just four years. The upcoming model will follow Mahindra's new naming convention, just like how the brand transitioned from XUV300 to XUV3XO. This strategic move was first seen when Mahindra trademarked '3XO' and '7XO' names back in 2024.
Bookings
Pre-booking options and variants of XUV 7XO
Customers can pre-book the XUV 7XO through any Mahindra dealership or the company's online platform. At the time of booking, they can choose their preferred dealership, fuel type (petrol or diesel), and transmission (manual or automatic). The SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearbox options.
Design evolution
Design of the car
The XUV 7XO borrows its silhouette from the XUV700 but is likely to draw design cues from Mahindra's newly unveiled seven-seat electric SUV, the XEV9S. The front end of the car is expected to get a more muscular grille, sleeker LED projector headlamps, and a redesigned bumper. New alloy wheel designs and updated LED taillamp signatures are also expected on this model.
Tech upgrades
Advanced cabin technology
The interior of the XUV 7XO is expected to be one of the biggest overhauls yet. The cabin could feature a three-screen setup with a driver display, central infotainment screen, and a dedicated passenger screen. This would be a major digital upgrade over the dual-screen setup seen in its predecessor, the XUV700.
Performance
Engines and transmission options
Mahindra is likely to continue with its tried-and-tested engines for the XUV 7XO. The SUV could be powered by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-liter mHawk turbo-diesel unit. Both engines are expected to come with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options, with select diesel variants offering an all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration.