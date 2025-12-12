Mercedes-Benz cars will become costlier in India from next month

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike of up to 2% on its entire range of vehicles in India . The increase will come into effect from January 1, 2026. The company cited "sustained currency volatility, rising input costs and persistent logistical challenges" as reasons for the decision. Despite these challenges, Mercedes-Benz has been absorbing most of the cost pressures and passing only a small percentage onto customers.

Model-specific changes Price adjustments to vary across models The upcoming price hike will differ across models, depending on their local content and import dependence. Models that are more import-dependent or fully imported could see a slightly higher hike. On the other hand, the locally assembled models with a higher proportion of domestic sourcing could see more moderate hikes.

Potential revisions Future price hikes under consideration Mercedes-Benz is also considering further quarterly price hikes in 2026, depending on the rupee-euro exchange rate. These potential adjustments will be guided by the extent and duration of Euro-INR movement. The company hopes to manage volatility with these revisions rather than implementing broad annual increases.