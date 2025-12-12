Fiat's tiny Topolino EV rolls into the US

Why it matters:

Microcars are suddenly trending—thanks in part to a shoutout from President Trump.

Fiat says that didn't influence them, but the timing is interesting.

If priced similarly to Europe at around $11,500, the Topolino is clearly aimed at city folks who want something affordable and easy to park.

It's also Fiat's move to revive its shrinking US sales, which have dropped from 44,000 cars in 2012 to just over 1,500 last year.