Meet ARIA: The self-repairing EV built by Dutch students

ARIA is a compact vehicle recently unveiled in 2025. It runs up to 220km on six detachable battery modules—each weighing about 12kg—that you can swap out one at a time. This modular setup means cheaper fixes and less waste since you don't have to replace the whole battery pack if just one part fails.

Why does it matter?

ARIA's design fits right in with Europe's push for the "Right to Repair," making tech more user-friendly and sustainable.

While it's still just a student prototype (not for sale yet), it stands out from other modular EVs like ElectricBrands's XBUS or Kia's PV5, which are aimed at fleets or have faced delays.

For now, ARIA is showing what the future of DIY-friendly cars could look like.