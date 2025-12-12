Next Article
Stellantis is rethinking its lineup under new CEO
Stellantis—the company behind brands like Jeep, Fiat, and Maserati—is taking a hard look at all 14 of its car brands.
With Antonio Filosa just stepping in as CEO, there's talk that some names could be dropped as the company faces tough market conditions and lagging sales.
Sales struggles spark big changes
Some Stellantis brands are really feeling the pinch: DS Automobiles's sales are down 21.2%, Lancia (with Chrysler) has dropped 68.3%, and Maserati has also experienced a decline.
Meanwhile, Peugeot and Citroen are holding on to modest market shares.
To turn things around, Filosa wants to focus on more affordable cars and boost fleet sales—hoping to improve Stellantis's position in the market.