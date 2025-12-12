Stellantis is rethinking its lineup under new CEO

Sales struggles spark big changes

Some Stellantis brands are really feeling the pinch: DS Automobiles's sales are down 21.2%, Lancia (with Chrysler) has dropped 68.3%, and Maserati has also experienced a decline.

Meanwhile, Peugeot and Citroen are holding on to modest market shares.

To turn things around, Filosa wants to focus on more affordable cars and boost fleet sales—hoping to improve Stellantis's position in the market.