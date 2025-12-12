Citroen's ELO: The electric minivan that adapts to your life
Citroen just unveiled the ELO, a compact electric minivan built for city living.
It's 4.1 meters long, fits up to six people, and the coolest part is its super-flexible interior—it can switch from a workspace to a lounge, sleeping spot, or even a mini home cinema.
The ELO will make its official debut at the Brussels Motor Show on January 9.
Designed for flexibility and modern lifestyles
Inside, you get a central driver's seat and seating that moves around depending on what you need—commuting with friends, chilling out, or hosting hangouts.
Citroen teamed up with Decathlon and Goodyear for tough materials inspired by sports gear and smart tires that boost efficiency.
The ELO is aimed at young families, creative pros, and anyone who wants their ride to keep up with their ever-changing plans.