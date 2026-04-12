Maruti Suzuki plans 4 new EV launches by 2031

Maruti Suzuki India , the country's leading car manufacturer, has announced plans to launch four more electric vehicles (EVs) by 2031. The announcement was made by Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at MSIL. The company also recently achieved a major milestone in its EV journey by delivering 108 units of its e-VITARA model in Hyderabad on the same day.

Future plans Company to explore different sectors Banerjee said that Maruti Suzuki's midterm plan includes the launch of four more EVs by 2031. He emphasized that the company will explore different sectors as part of its strategy. "We have announced in our midterm plan that by 2031, we are going to have four more electric vehicles in our portfolio and obviously, we will have to play across the sectors," he told reporters.

Pricing strategy MSIL exports nearly 4.5 lakh vehicles last fiscal year Responding to a question about the West Asia crisis, Banerjee said that the company will have to increase prices due to rising commodity costs. However, he did not disclose how much the hike would be. Banerjee also revealed that last fiscal year, MSIL exported nearly 4.5 lakh vehicles and they are yet to assess the impact of the West Asia conflict on their business operations.

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Export success e-VITARA India's highest-exported BEV for FY26 The e-VITARA, Maruti Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), is manufactured exclusively at the company's Hansalpur Manufacturing facility in Gujarat. It has already become India's highest-exported BEV for FY26, with over 25,000 units shipped to 44 countries (out of a total of over 100).

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