Maruti Suzuki Victoris named Indian Car of the Year 2026

Maruti Suzuki 's Victoris has been crowned the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2026, a prestigious title in the Indian automotive industry. The announcement was made at the annual ICOTY awards ceremony after a rigorous evaluation process by some of India's most respected automotive journalists. The Victoris beat its closest rival, SKODA Kylaq, to clinch this year's title.

Podium finish Mahindra XEV 9E secures 3rd place in ICOTY 2026 The Mahindra XEV 9E secured the third position, rounding off a tightly contested ICOTY race this year. The overall ICOTY award was presented by Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries, to Maruti Suzuki officials. JK Tyre has been associated with these awards since their inception while Deloitte served as the knowledge partner for a transparent evaluation process.

Jury composition Jury comprised 19 eminent automotive journalists The ICOTY 2026 jury was made up of 19 eminent automotive journalists from leading magazines, publications, and digital platforms. Each jury member was given 25 points to distribute among the contenders. Notably, points had to be given to at least five competing models, a system put in place to ensure fairness and prevent any single jury member from having an undue influence on the final result.

Evaluation criteria ICOTY 2026 evaluates vehicles on various parameters The vehicles were evaluated on a wide range of parameters such as pricing, fuel efficiency, design, comfort, safety features, performance capabilities, practicality, and technical innovation. The award was created in 2005 by senior automotive journalists to honor the best new car launched in India every year. Over the years, ICOTY has become the most credible and independent automotive award in India.