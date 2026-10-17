Maserati's GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie pays homage to legendary MC12

The customization of the GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie was a collaborative effort between Maserati and the car's owner.

The brand's Fuoriserie customization program allowed for a co-creation process where Maserati's creative team worked closely with the client to create their dream car.

This included everything from bodywork and interior trim to finishes and equipment.

The result is an extraordinary vehicle that pays homage to Maserati's racing heritage while incorporating modern design elements.