Maserati's GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie pays homage to legendary MC12
What's the story
Maserati has unveiled a unique addition to its line-up, the GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie. The car is a tribute to the legendary MC12 and will be showcased at Villa La Massa Excellence 2026. The event runs till October 18 at an estate on the Arno River near Florence. The one-off model was commissioned by a collector who wanted to translate the championship-winning colors of the MC12 into a modern road car.
Co-creation
How the 1-off model came into being
The customization of the GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie was a collaborative effort between Maserati and the car's owner.
The brand's Fuoriserie customization program allowed for a co-creation process where Maserati's creative team worked closely with the client to create their dream car.
This included everything from bodywork and interior trim to finishes and equipment.
The result is an extraordinary vehicle that pays homage to Maserati's racing heritage while incorporating modern design elements.
Aesthetic details
Design details of the unique car
The GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie features a metallic Blu Victory livery, inspired by the MC12's World GT1 Championship wins.
A large Bianco Pastello trident is emblazoned on its matte-carbon roof, with the same white color used for Maserati lettering on the rear wing.
Other racing-inspired elements include a white number plate with the Italian flag, the word "Italy," and the number 33 in red, black anodized center-lock wheels with white emblems, and blue Alcantara interiors featuring black-stitched tridents on headrests.
Personalization
Andrea Bertolini's signature adds a personal touch
A unique detail of the GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie is Maserati's Reference Driver and Racing Advisor Andrea Bertolini's signature on the engine bay.
The request was made by the car's owner, adding a personal touch to an already distinctive vehicle.
Bertolini drove the MC12 during its title-winning years and won the 2010 FIA GT1 World Championship behind its wheel, making his signature all the more special on this one-off model.
Performance
The most performance-focused road car from Maserati yet
The GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie is a road-homologated version of the Maserati GT2 race car.
It is powered by a Nettuno V6 engine that produces 631hp, with independent estimates suggesting it can go from 0-97km/h in about 2.8 seconds and reach nearly 322km/h.
Maserati calls this model its most performance-focused road car ever built, thanks to weight savings and track-developed aerodynamics.