Mazda's new 'poppy art car' is a tribute to veterans
What's the story
Mazda UK has unveiled its latest 'poppy art car,' a specially designed 1995 Mk1 Mazda MX-5. The unique vehicle was revealed at the Thruxton Circuit during Media Day for the 2026 Race of Remembrance. Unlike previous entries in this series, this heritage MX-5 won't be racing the full endurance event but will instead run demonstration laps at Anglesey Circuit in North Wales.
Design evolution
A rolling tribute to the service personnel
The Mk1 MX-5 is the third in a line of poppy art cars that started in 2015 with a Mazda MX-5 Mk4 race car.
The new livery was designed and applied by Mission Motorsport's vehicle-wrap team, turning the 1.8-liter heritage roadster into a rolling tribute.
Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK, called the result "a sobering reminder of the sacrifices and bravery of our service personnel and their families."
Charity collaboration
Mission Motorsport helps veterans and serving personnel
Founded in 2012, Mission Motorsport helps veterans and serving personnel affected by injury or illness find purpose through motorsport.
The charity's wrap team not only applies graphics but also decides where the poppy pattern sits on each car, how it interacts with the bodywork, and what era of Mazda design turns each build into a different visual statement about remembrance.
Race details
The Race of Remembrance will be held on November 6-8
The 12th Race of Remembrance is a 12-hour endurance race held over the November 6-8 weekend at Anglesey Circuit.
It features three parts, with Saturday's session starting at 3:00pm and running into darkness until 10:00pm.
On Sunday, the circuit will observe a Remembrance service in the pit lane at 11:00am.
The win goes to whoever posts the fastest aggregate time across all segments rather than a single uninterrupted stint.