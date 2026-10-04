Mazda's new 'poppy art car' is a tribute to veterans

The Mk1 MX-5 is the third in a line of poppy art cars that started in 2015 with a Mazda MX-5 Mk4 race car.

The new livery was designed and applied by Mission Motorsport's vehicle-wrap team, turning the 1.8-liter heritage roadster into a rolling tribute.

Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK, called the result "a sobering reminder of the sacrifices and bravery of our service personnel and their families."