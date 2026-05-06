McLaren debuts $375 golf irons at PGA Tour Cadillac Championship
McLaren, best known for its Formula One cars, just dropped its first set of premium golf irons at the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship.
English pro Justin Rose used them during his round, turning heads even though he finished tied for 65th.
At $375 per club (or $2,625 for a set), these irons are seriously top-shelf, way pricier than popular TaylorMade models.
McLaren plans drivers woods putters
Right now, it's just irons and a pitching wedge, but McLaren plans to roll out drivers, woods, putters, and maybe even golf balls down the line.
The new division is based in Carlsbad, California (golf gear central), and is led by industry veteran Niel Howie.
There are two iron models: Series 1 for pros, with Rose playing an integral role in its development, and Series 3 aimed at casual players.