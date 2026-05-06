McLaren debuts $375 golf irons at PGA Tour Cadillac Championship

McLaren plans drivers woods putters

Right now, it's just irons and a pitching wedge, but McLaren plans to roll out drivers, woods, putters, and maybe even golf balls down the line.

The new division is based in Carlsbad, California (golf gear central), and is led by industry veteran Niel Howie.

There are two iron models: Series 1 for pros, with Rose playing an integral role in its development, and Series 3 aimed at casual players.