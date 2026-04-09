Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition debuts at ₹1.5cr
What's the story
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition has launched in India at ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom). The new model comes with several enhancements over the standard AMG GLE Coupe, including the AMG Dynamic Plus Package as standard. This package includes features like active roll stabilization and an upgraded braking system, among other improvements.
Design upgrades
Design elements of AMG GLE 53 Performance Edition
The AMG GLE 53 Performance Edition also gets black-finished 22-inch alloy wheels, an 'AMG Performance' steering wheel, and red brake calipers. These design elements add to the overall sporty look of the car. However, despite these updates, the engine specifications of the vehicle remain unchanged from those of the standard model.
Powertrain details
From 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds
The Performance Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo-petrol engine, just like the standard AMG GLE 53 variant. It churns out an impressive 435hp and 520Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The power is distributed to all four wheels (AWD), allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 250km/h.