Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition debuts at ₹1.5cr

The AMG GLE 53 Performance Edition also gets black-finished 22-inch alloy wheels, an 'AMG Performance' steering wheel, and red brake calipers. These design elements add to the overall sporty look of the car. However, despite these updates, the engine specifications of the vehicle remain unchanged from those of the standard model.

Powertrain details

From 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds

The Performance Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo-petrol engine, just like the standard AMG GLE 53 variant. It churns out an impressive 435hp and 520Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The power is distributed to all four wheels (AWD), allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 250km/h.