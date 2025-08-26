Mercedes-AMG's GT XX EV breaks 25 performance records

The car also completed a full lap around the globe

The GT XX didn't stop there—it also circled the globe (yep, Earth's full 40,075km) in just over seven days at an average speed of 300km/h.

Seventeen drivers took turns behind the wheel (including F1's George Russell), and thanks to ultra-fast charging that adds 400km in five minutes and a top speed of 360km/h,

these cars are showing off what future AMG electrics might be like.